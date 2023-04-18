New Details Released About Utica Park Expansion

Utica Park Renovation View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Demolition work continues at Utica Park in Angels Camp ahead of a major overhaul that will completely close the park starting next month and continue until the work’s completion in June of 2024.

We reported earlier that the city has received a $3-million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to acquire an additional 3.4 acres (former Lightner Mine) and make various improvements. There will be an amphitheater, bocce ball courts, cultural displays, a basketball court, hiking trails, and historical mining artifacts.

The first step has been removing any dead or decaying trees from the park. City officials report that the wood will be evaluated to see if any can be repurposed as benches in the park.

There are also various other grants and funding sources going toward the overall project.

The city has also been working with the Angels Camp Community Club, with help from the Calaveras Community Foundation, to raise $135,000 for the construction of a new playground that will be accessible for all ages and abilities. In addition, the city was awarded a Per Capita Grant from the State of California, for nearly $178,000, to go toward the playground.

The original Utica Kitchen, created thanks to a state grant around 2010, will be transformed into a professional-grade kitchen with new equipment and a generator. The total price tag is around $50,000.

The park’s current bathrooms are not ADA-compliant, and this is why portable units have been present in recent years. The city was awarded a Community Block Grant for $175,000 to build new accessible bathrooms.

More details are laid out in the new map just released that is shown in the image box.