Demolition Begins At Angels Camp’s Utica Park Ahead Of Major Overhaul

Utica Park Work Underway View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Work is getting underway at Utica Park in Angels Camp with the goal of turning it into a regional tourism destination.

We reported earlier that the city received a $3-million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to both make numerous improvements and acquire an additional 3.8 acres nearby, the old Lightner Mine property. The efforts have also received a lot of help from the Angels Camp Community Club and the Calaveras Community Foundation.

The city is looking at installing new amenities like an amphitheater, bocce ball courts, cultural displays, a basketball court, hiking trails, and historical mining artifacts.

City Administrator Rebecca Callen provides an update, noting, “The San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Greater Valley Conservation Corps is working on the demolition and disposal to prepare the Utica Park site, including the newly acquired Lightner Mine property. The next phase will include site discovery, design, planning, and construction that will be performed by (local company) Boyer Construction.”

Residents are asked to refrain from interfering with the work or moving any temporary fences that have been put up.

Callen notes that the existing playground equipment at the park will also soon be removed. The Specified Playground Equipment Company (SPEC) was picked to design and build new full-service playgrounds that will be accessible for all ages and abilities.

Callen adds, “SPEC was selected because of its ability to design durable and creative structures that will embrace the historical charm and vision of the new park.”

In addition to city staff, members of the Angels Camp Community Club have been involved in vendor reviews, selection, and design meetings.

Callen Concludes, “Due to the work that is occurring, the last events at Utica Park will be May 2023, with a full closure of the grounds until construction completion. The initial schedule has the park having a groundbreaking in July of 2023 and a grand opening in June of 2024. While Utica Park will not be available, the city has two other park options available; Tryon Park and Gateway Park. We thank the community for their dedication to this project and patience while we make one of the largest construction endeavors we have undergone in quite some time.”

We’ll pass along more information about the project when it is released.