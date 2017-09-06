Surveillance Video Could Be Key In Crash Involving A TCSD Officer

Accident Reconstruction, Pickup vs Bike, Downtown Sonora, June 5, 2017 Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Acting Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel gave Clarke Broadcasting an update on the investigation into a crash that involved a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service Officer and a 10-year-old boy.

SPD has identified the driver of the sheriff’s vehicle as 51-year-old Dave Archibald. As reported here on Monday, the accident happened at 11 a.m. at the Stockton Road and South Washington Street intersection. It is unclear exactly what happened but the boy was struck by the sheriff’s vehicle while crossing the roadway in the crosswalk. Acting Chief VanderWiel updates the investigation, stating, “We still have interviews to conduct and some statements to go over as well as some evidence, both that we have collected from the scene and we have requested from a nearby business for video surveillance.”

Noting that some of the witnesses’ stories are conflicting, the Chief hopes the video will show exactly what happened, adding, “We have to request it through proper channels and were told its several days before we can get it back to review it. The video is not actually accessible or held on site there and we have to comb through that and try to figure out if we can determine where the actual facts fall in there.”

Regarding the whereabouts of the boy’s parents, Chief VanderWiel notes that the mother was on the scene moments after the accident where the child suffered a foot injury.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic