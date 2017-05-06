Update: Emergency Crews In Downtown Sonora

Update at 11:50 a.m.: According to Acting Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, a ten-year-old local youth was reportedly hit by a pickup truck as he attempted to cross the intersection of South Washington Street and Stockton Road on his bicycle.

The call came into the Sonora Police Department at 11:01 a.m. and emergency personnel made a near momentary response to the scene. Paramedics say that due to the extent of a foot injury that the youth sustained, as a cautionary procedure plans were to airlift him from Sonora Regional Medical Center to a trauma hospital.

Accident reconstruction is currently underway. The chief estimates that it will be a few days before it is complete. The vehicle involved carried the insignia of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service division. Although several witness accounts were taken, Chief VanderWiel requests any other eyewitnesses who have not yet provided an account to call his office at 532-8141.

Traffic is moving freely through the accident scene but as there are still response units on the scene please use caution traveling through the area.

Original Post at 11:13 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Emergency officials are in downtown Sonora near the intersection of Stockton Road and Washington Street.

The Sonora Police Department, and others, have been assisting a person injured in the crosswalk. No additional information is available. Travel with caution and avoid the area if possible.

