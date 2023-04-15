Dog Hit By Car Needs Forever Home

Lou huddled in a nearby yard after being hit by a car View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Pooch Lou is lucky to be alive after he was struck by a car in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

After more than five months of recovery, the Pitbull and Cattle Dog mix, around two years old and weighing 51 pounds, would love to be a new family member in a loving home. As reported earlier here, at the end of October, a report of a dog running loose in highway traffic in the Valley Springs area and dragging half a leash brought a CHP officer out to investigate. Sadly, the officer found Lou huddled in a nearby yard, suffering from injuries he received after being hit by a car.

The officer brought him to Calaveras County Animal Services, where he was treated for his wounds. Over the past several months, Lou has received additional training while recuperating from his trauma, healthy meals, and a lot of love from the staff. Shelter officials report that he is healthy but does have limited vision due to the accident. They add that a fenced yard with minimal objects in the way would be a perfect fit for Lou, as he loves to chase big balls, go on leash walks, and get lots of cuddles. As an extra bonus, his adoption fees are sponsored, so it cost nothing to make him a permanent member of the family.