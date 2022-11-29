New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Lou injured in a crash in Valley Springs ready for a forever home View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home.

Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down after the accident, recount Calaveras County Animal Services officials. Lou is a Pitbull and Cattle Dog mix, estimated to be 1.5 years old and weighing 51 pounds. After receiving a lot of love and care from staff and volunteers since arriving in late October, Lou is practically smiling now, as can be seen in the picture in the image box.

“We continue our work helping Lou heal from his trauma, including learning to greet other dogs calmly. He’s making good progress, but because his vision is still impaired, he is understandably cautious and sometimes even a little anxious meeting them since he can’t always see exactly what’s going on,” relayed shelter officials. “In good light, Lou is able to see well enough to avoid obstacles, but in low light, he sometimes needs a little help to avoid bonking into things.”

Shelter officials provided this list of Lou’s needs:

He was hit by a car and now has limited vision.

He walks confidently outside on leash and can navigate a room comfortably.

His nose is his primary sense. He is also guided by our voices.

Lou growls if another dog gets too close to him, so he needs to be the only one.

Older children only since he can startle at anything unexpected.

Lou is friendly with all strangers and likes to get massages..

Lou is neutered and is ready for his forever home. Contact: Calaveras County Animal Services (209) 754-6509 or Kbandy@co.calaveras.ca.us