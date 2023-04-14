Clear
Copper Cove Drive Reopens In Copperopolis

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Public Works logo

View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – After being closed for more than a month due to flood damage, Copper Cove Drive over Black Creek has reopened in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

County Public Works officials report the final paving work was completed yesterday, allowing for the roadway to open to through traffic. The roadway was shut down between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road the day after a storm blew through on March 11th, producing heavy rain that caused flooding.

Past work has included removing debris, rebuilding the roadway embankments, and rebuilding roadway shoulders. Just last week, county officials gave an update on the road repairs, detailing that new guardrails and posts were the last pieces that needed to be installed, as earlier reported here.

Any questions or urgent road-related repair issues should be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

