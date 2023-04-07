Copper Cove Drive Expected To Reopen Next Week

Copper Cove Drive View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A portion of Copper Cove Drive in Copperopolis has been closed since heavy flooding caused damage back on March 11.

The impacted area is between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that crews have removed debris, rebuilt the roadway embankments, and rebuilt roadway shoulders.

Public Works adds, “Before the road can be opened, new guardrails must be installed where the road crosses the creek. Although it may seem that there is no work occurring onsite, guardrail fabrication is taking place in a production shop. The guardrails are necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

The new guardrails and posts should be installed by either April 12 or 13. As soon as that work is done, the crossing will be paved. The county is tentatively hoping to reopen Copper Cove Drive, weather permitting, by April 15.