Getting State Funds To Keep Calaveras County Clean

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Works wants residents to take a survey on what a possible Clean California Local Grant from the state could fund.

The department wants to get a Clean California Local Grant from the state to fund projects to reduce trash and pollution and beautify Calaveras communities. Public Works officials detailed, “We are seeking community input on the types of projects the County should do if we receive the grant, such as adding community clean-up and litter removal days, planting drought-tolerant plants, putting up art installations, and more.”

Residents have just two weeks to complete the survey and submit it by Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Click here to fill out the survey. Public works officials provided this list of Clean California Local Grant Program goals:

Reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers, and other public spaces.

Enhance, rehabilitate, restore, or install measures to beautify and improve public spaces and mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Enhance public health, cultural connection, and community placemaking by improving public spaces for walking and recreation.

Advance equity for underserved communities.

Once the survey deadline has passed, a grant application will be submitted to Caltrans, but the county will have to wait until the fall to find out if it has been selected. Questions regarding this grant can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.

