One Arrested For Carjacking, Kidnapping And Robbery; Two Sought

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man has been arrested for several felonies, including carjacking and kidnapping, while his alleged accomplices remain on the run.

It is an investigation that started on the night of December 22, 2022. That is when Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) for a report of an assault. An injured man had flagged down medics north of Natural Bridges Trailhead on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County and told them he had been assaulted in Tuolumne County and dumped.

Deputies then turned to the male victim, who stated that he was with a woman in the Jamestown area, when two men approached him, one armed with a gun. He disclosed that they assaulted him, stole his money, and then forced him into his vehicle and drove him to Calaveras. The victim’s vehicle was located the next day in the area of Preston Lane in Jamestown.

Detectives took over the case and began following up on leads, serving search warrants, and talking to potential witnesses for the next several months. Then they got a break when 39-year-old Aaron Hagerman turned himself in on an unrelated warrant. After detectives interviewed Hagerman, they handcuffed him for this crime on charges of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, kidnapping, robbery, carjacking, criminal threats, and burglary.

Sheriff’s officials want the public to take a look at the two pictures along with Hagerman’s. They are the other two alleged suspects on the run, 25-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi and 33-year-old Jeffrey Moore, who have active warrants for their involvement in this crime (robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, vehicle theft, criminal threats, and kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking). Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-533-5815.

All three suspects have prior arrests, Hagerman in 2018 for counterfeit money and drugs, as reported here. Hoyopatubbi and Moore were handcuffed in November for burglary, as detailed here.