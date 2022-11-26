Mostly Clear
Local Man And Woman Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Home

By Tracey Petersen
Jeffrey Moore

Jeffrey Moore

Jamestown, CA – Carrying bags full of allegedly stolen goods, deputies arrested a man and woman for burglary in Jamestown.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Jim Brady Road near Seco Street for a report of a burglary in progress after a neighbor checked on a vacant home. The man discovered that two subjects had broken into the house via a side door and remained inside.

Alyssa Hoyopatubbi
Before deputies arrived, the suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi of Tuolumne and 33-year-old Jeffrey Moore of Sonora, left the residence. The neighbor told deputies the alleged thieves were carrying several bags and running down some nearby railroad tracks. Deputies located the pair near Railtown 1897 State Historic Park and detained them.

Further investigation revealed that the neighbor found the pair rummaging through one of the home’s bedrooms and told them to leave while his wife called 911. Hoyopatubbi and Moore were arrested and held on $50,000 bail each.

