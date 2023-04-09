Roadwork Planned for April

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, April 9th to the 15th.

At Tulloch Road and Highway 120 there remains a long-term closure of one of the two lanes for all hours of work on the drainage.

On Highway 49 from Marsh Flat Road in Tuolumne County to Bear Valley Road in Mariposa (mile marker 5.7 to 29.4), one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is planned from Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3 pm. Expect up to 10-minute delays.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appalooza Road expect traffic breaks and delays of about five-minutes for pavement repair. The work is planned for Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 26 at Peregrine Road one of the two lanes is closed for slide removal

On Highway 120 from Catholic Cemetery Street to Wards Ferry Road the shoulder on both sides of the street will be closed for shoulder work. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 at Elder Road one of the lanes will be restricted for utility work. The work is planned for Friday from Noon to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 at Ferreti Road at the entrance to Tenaya School one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is planned for Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

As detailed here Copper Cove Drive is expected to reopen.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.