Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove Reopen To Visitors

Yosemite, CA – A main attraction at Yosemite National Park, the Mariposa Grove, reopened today after winter storms wreaked havoc on the park, temporarily closing it.

The park had a limited reopening in mid-March, as detailed here. On Wednesday, the park announced the grove was open. While road crews have plowed Mariposa Grove Road leading to the giant sequoias, visitors will have to ditch their vehicles as only foot traffic will be allowed to the Mariposa Grove Arrival Area. Beyond that area, deep snowy conditions remain in the grove.

Park officials advise, “The hike to the Mariposa Grove is four miles round trip with 500 feet of elevation change. The road is very icy; traction devices for your shoes will be useful. Due to road damage, we are unable to service the vault toilets at the arrival area.”

The closest bathrooms are at the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza (near South Entrance). A vault or non-flushing toilet is available at the picnic area for those who want to trek another nearly 1.3 miles from the welcome plaza.