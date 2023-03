Yosemite, CA — The National Park Service has decided to close Yosemite National Park, effective immediately.

It is due to “severe winter conditions.” With more storm systems on the horizon, the park will be closed to visitors through Wednesday, March 1st. Travel on all park roads is restricted to administrative traffic. Those with permission to enter the park are directed to use the El Portal entrance (Highway 140).

Written by BJ Hansen .

