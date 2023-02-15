Wire Work To Slow Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – “No parking” notices went up yesterday evening around a busy intersection in downtown Sonora, alerting the public to the coming Comcast work.

Motorists will also face short delays tomorrow as crews complete wire work on poles in the area. Comcast has hired SEFNCO Communications out of Lathrop to perform fiber splicing on existing poles on North Stewart Street and East Jackson Street. Flaggers will be directing traffic, which could cause up to five-minute delays. There will be no parking allowed around the intersection and on North Stewart Street up to Dodge Street, with signs posted.

The work is scheduled for the daylight hours of Thursday, February 16th, beginning at 9 a.m. Travelers are asked to avoid the intersection if possible by using North Washington Street as a detour.

As reported earlier this month, crews prepared the wire cables by attaching a 250-foot fiber to five poles along both streets, which is called “over-lashing,” or adding another communication cable to an existing attachment on the poles.