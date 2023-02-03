Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released.

The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.

Several days later, County Coroner Kevin Raggio relayed to Clarke Broadcasting that his office was having a hard time reaching the victim’s next of kin, so Swartz’s name was withheld, as earlier reported here. The family has been notified, allowing for the release of his name. Additionally, the coroner was waiting on the autopsy report, which determined that the cause of Swartz’s death was a heart attack.