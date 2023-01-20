Driver’s Death Remains Unknown After Collision In Rail Road Flat  

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Rail Road Flat, CA – It remains unclear what actually caused the death of a Pine Grove man involved in a crash last weekend in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County.

Additionally, the name of the 72-year-old man who died in the collision remains unreleased, as Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio tells Clarke Broadcasting that they are still trying to reach his next of kin. The man died after a solo vehicle crash after his vehicle overturned onto its side on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, as reported here.

The CHP has released new details surrounding the deadly wreck. They report the deceased was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on the roadway, approximately six miles east of Railroad Flat Road. The CHP details that the driver pulled over to the soft left shoulder of a raised portion of roadway. CHP spokesperson Eric Parson relayed, “It appears that the shoulder gave way, the vehicle left the raised roadway, overturned, and landed on the driver’s side, approximately four feet below. It is unknown if the driver suffered a medical emergency causing him to stop the vehicle on the soft shoulder or if the collision resulted in the driver’s fatality.”

Parson noted that no further details are available at this time.