Sonora To Hear Update On Regional Economic Development District

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first item on tonight’s Sonora City Council agenda is a presentation from Courtney Farrell, the Project Manager for North State Planning and Development, regarding the Central Sierra Economic Development District’s strategic planning process.

The CSEDD covers a five-county region, including the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Alpine, Mariposa and Amador, and the cities of Sonora and Angels Camp. Officials have recently been requesting that local residents fill out a related online survey, which can be found by clicking here.

A preview of tonight’s presentation can be found here.

Later in the meeting, there will be monthly reports from the Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works Department, Community Development Department and Administrative Services Department. The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.