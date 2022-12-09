Hospital Visits Spike As COVID And Flu Cases Rise

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has moved back into the “high” tier, as designated by the CDC, when it comes to COVID-19 community cases.

The county was at “low” just a few weeks ago, went up to “moderate” last week, and has now just bumped up to the highest level. The CDC reports that the county has 200 cases, per thousand people, just passing the threshold for high.

Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Kimberly Freeman, indicates that local healthcare providers have experienced extra strain this week dealing with cases of flu, Covid, and other respiratory issues. She says it is important for the community to “protect yourselves, do what you can, and be aware.”

Dr. Freeman relays, “The hospital (Adventist Health Sonora) had a record-breaking ER day earlier this week and they saw 149 patients in a single day, which is much higher than usual. Even on typical ‘high’ days, about 120 is what we’d expect to see. An average day is about 100. And there were also 109 patients in eight hours at Prompt Care (the same day). It was mostly respiratory disease, and of that respiratory disease, COVID was actually less than flu and others. There is a lot of stuff moving around our community right now.”

Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta adds that she is encouraging people to stay up to date on COVID vaccines and flu shots, stay home when sick, cover your cough, and wash your hands.