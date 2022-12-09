Bodycam Footage Released In Mariposa Officer-Involved Shooting

Bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting in Mariposa View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released more details and the bodycam footage of two deputies involved in the deadly shooting.

As we reported here earlier, on November 30, an officer-involved shooting happened around 10 a.m. near the First Baptist Church and School on Frank Wilson Road in the Mariposa area. The deceased suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Antelope, a transient of Mariposa County, and little information on what led up to the fatal shooting was released.

This week a “critical incident video” was released by the sheriff’s office. It begins with further information disclosing that at around 9 a.m. Antelope was seen by the church and school carrying a 12-inch kitchen knife and then broke a window where staff was present. It states that the principal was chased by Antelope, but was able to get back into the building and lock the door before the suspect could enter. Then the school was placed on lockdown. It also includes the 911 call placed by the principal to the sheriff’s dispatch at 9:15 a.m. The two deputies arrived on the scene about three minutes later and that is when their bodycam video begins. The footage shows Antelope still armed with the knife coming towards one of the deputies, who orders him several times to “drop the knife” before two shots are fired.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave while the incident is under an outside investigative review as well as an internal one. The video released on the sheriff’s social media site does have a “viewer discretion” advisory attached as it is graphic.