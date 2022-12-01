Officer-Involved Shooting In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge View Photo

Mariposa, CA – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mariposa that took place near a church and school yesterday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a male with a knife attempting to break into the First Baptist Church and School located at 5005 Frank Wilson Road. Sheriff’s officials would only disclose that a male subject was deceased at the scene and did not give further details on what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials released this statement: “Following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, all deputies involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. No additional details will be released at this time.”

During the deadly incident, the church and school were put on lockdown. Shortly after the shooting, anxious parents and the public were notified by sheriff’s officials through social media that there was “no threat to the community or school, however, please avoid the area.”