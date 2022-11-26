New Details On Friday’s Deadly Bike Versus Car Crash

Traffic backed up on Highway 108-120 after a deadly crash in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released new details about yesterday morning’s bicycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County.

As reported here, on Friday morning around 10:40 a.m., a 67-year-old male from Modesto was riding a bicycle on the south eastbound shoulder of the highway, west of Tulloch Dam Road, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. Approaching the rider was 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale, driving a 2005 Subaru at about 55–60 mph in the number 2 eastbound lane. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado recounts, “The rider turned left from the shoulder directly into the path of Lopez’s vehicle. She swerved to the right to avoid the collision, while the rider swerved back to the right, and the two collided.

The rider was ejected and landed on the ground. First responders performed CPR, but the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Machado added that drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be factors, and the identity of the rider is being withheld pending notification of family.