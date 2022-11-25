Partly Cloudy
A Deadly Bicycle Versus Vehicle Crash On HWY 108/120

By Tracey Petersen
Fatal Deadly crash on HWY 108-120 near Tulloch Dam Road In the Keystone area of Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – A crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County has turned deadly.

Traffic backed up on Highway 108-120 after a deadly crash in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County
Photo taken by: Kamura Taylor

The CHP reports the collision happened around 10:40 a.m. near the Tulloch Dam Road crossover intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. When first responders arrived on the scene, the rider had been ejected from the bike, and an ambulance was called to the scene. Sadly, the rider later succumbed to the injuries suffered in the crash.

Officers directed backed-up traffic for several hours as investigators surveyed the scene.

