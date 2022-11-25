A Deadly Bicycle Versus Vehicle Crash On HWY 108/120

Fatal Deadly crash on HWY 108-120 near Tulloch Dam Road In the Keystone area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County has turned deadly.

The CHP reports the collision happened around 10:40 a.m. near the Tulloch Dam Road crossover intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. When first responders arrived on the scene, the rider had been ejected from the bike, and an ambulance was called to the scene. Sadly, the rider later succumbed to the injuries suffered in the crash.

Officers directed backed-up traffic for several hours as investigators surveyed the scene.