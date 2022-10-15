New Information On Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – The CHP has released the identity of the drivers and new details regarding a serious injury crash Thursday that slowed traffic in East Sonora.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 63-year-old Laurie Fogata of Jamestown was stopped at a red light at the intersection in a 2014 Honda Accord. At that same time, 55-year-old Christian Howard of Oakley came up behind the car on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “Due to his unsafe speed, he was unable to bring his motorcycle to stop for the traffic ahead. As a result, Howard’s motorcycle struck Fogata’s vehicle, and he was ejected.”

Howard sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health Sonora by ground ambulance for treatment. Fogata was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, according to Machado, who added, “Howard was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.”

The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic for more than an hour.