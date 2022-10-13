Clear
Motorcycle Crash In East Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
East Sonora, CA — A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in East Sonora is backing up traffic.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 p.m., with a motorcycle going down. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no information yet on possible injuries. The wreckage is blocking part of the roadway and officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up. Motorists in the area may want to find an alternate route as there is plenty of activity.

