Public Survey For Possible Columbia Community Resilience Center

Columbia, CA – Besides holding a meeting next week regarding using the Columbia Armory for a third Community Resilience Center, Tuolumne County is also reaching out to get input online.

Tuolumne County is looking to use state grant money to fund the project, which will be similar to the two being built in Tuolumne and Groveland, as earlier reported here. The public is asked to share ideas about the programs, services, amenities, and activities they would like to see provided at this facility.

“Maybe a focus towards recreation for the very young and the young at heart,” shared Maureen Frank, capital project director for the county. “We oftentimes hear from the community we don’t have a gymnasium or an area where we can have adult volleyball, pickle ball, a walking trail, or a community garden. There are a lot of possibilities.”

The survey is not just for Columbia residents, but for anyone who lives in the county and can be found here. Frank admits that getting another center is a long shot since we already have two. She added that both centers’ doors will open in November after their dedication ceremonies.

Next weekend, Frank will be the guest on Mother Lode Views, focusing on the centers. Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Media” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews