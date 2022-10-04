Tuolumne County Eyes New Community Resilience Center In Columbia

Columbia, CA — The County of Tuolumne was able to secure grant money to build a pair of multimillion-dollar Community Resilience Centers that are now nearing construction completion in Tuolumne and Groveland.

In response to the 2013 Rim Fire, nearly $20 million was allocated for the buildings that will have space available for community efforts and to serve as an emergency shelter, or gathering site, in times of crisis. Both buildings are roughly 8,000 square feet in size. Portions will be rented out by local agencies and non-profits.

Recreation Director Eric Aitken told the Board of Supervisors at today’s meeting, “We have already met with our local stakeholders, and partners, as well as our EMS and first responders, to get their input on the project. We are now at the steps where we are seeking the community’s input on this possible new facility.”

A public meeting, where people can weigh in on how they would like to see the facility utilized is coming up on October 24 at 6pm at the Columbia Armory. An online survey will also be released soon on the county’s website.

Aitken adds, “It (Columbia) would be run similar to the other CRCs, but it has some different opportunities there as well, because of the size of the building, and things like that.”

There are two grants that the county is planning to apply for, which could allow for the project to move forward. One is from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and the other is from the California Strategic Growth Council.

More information will be forthcoming.