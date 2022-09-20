Rainfall Does Not Lift Burning Suspensions

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE has issued a statement reminding the public that even with the beginning of the week’s rainfall, that does not mean debris burning suspensions are at an end. Warm and dry weather is anticipated to return at the end of the week. CAL FIRE states “Burning remains suspended throughout TCU with warm and dry conditions expected to return at the end of the week. Save yourself from humiliation, a citation, and potentially hefty fines from an illegal or escaped debris burn by adhering to the BURN SUSPENSION. Alternatives to burning include chipping, mulching or disposal at a green waste facility.”

No date has been set for the end of burning suspensions, last year it took place near the end of October, an article covering that can be found here.