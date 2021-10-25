Local Burn Suspension Being Lifted Today

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Effective at noon today, residential and agricultural burning will again be allowed within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

The announcement comes as the tail end of an atmospheric river passes through the region bringing the first significant rainfall of the year.

You must possess a current and active burn permit.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore encourages anyone needing a permit to go to burnpermits.fire.ca.gov to fill out required forms and watch a video. CAL Fire is asking people not to show up at fire stations to seek a permit due to COVID concerns. If the online process is not an option, you can call 209-754-3831 for assistance. Burn permits are good for the calendar year received and must be reacquired after January 1 of each year.

It must also be a permissive burn day. CAL Fire adds that is important to ensure that piles from landscape debris are no larger than 4-ft. in diameter, have a 10-ft. clearance to bare soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult attends all times with a water source and a shovel.