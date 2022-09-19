TC Supervisors To Review Budget And Climate Plan

TC Supervisors Proposed Budget View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on approving a $218-million operating budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Of which, $108-million is tied to the General Fund, which the county has the most discretion over.

The budget is scheduled to be reviewed at 9:30am as part of Tuesday’s meeting. You can read the budget presentation by clicking here.

Later, at 1:30pm, the board will vote on adopting the Tuolumne County Climate Action Plan, which was earlier endorsed by the Planning Commission. The document has been the focus of some recent weekend protests at Courthouse Park in Sonora. Click here to read the meeting documents provided to the board ahead of the vote.

There will also be a vote to declare 4th Friday of September as California Native American Day and to retroactively recognize September 17 as Constitution Day.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.