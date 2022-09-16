AHS Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Visitor Requirements

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – With a State Public Health Officer Order issued on Thursday relaxing the COVID-19 rules to visit loved ones in health facilities, Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is following that direction.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 17th, visitors to hospital facilities will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

“We are relieved that the requirements for visitors in our facilities are easing,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “The presence of loved ones is so important for healing, and we are happy to be able to safely relax these visitation requirements to provide the best possible experience for our patients.”

AHS advised that visitors in healthcare settings, including hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, are still required to wear masks per California Department of Public Health guidance.

To view the hospital’s visitation policy and guidelines, click here.