Drift Smoke From Yosemite Fires Impact Region

Wildfire Drift Smoke In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — The hot and dry conditions have increased the fire activity on the 5,520-acre Red Fire and 2,365-acre Rodgers Fire, both burning in Yosemite National Park.

The Red Fire is located between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek, at an elevation of 7,800 feet. It is expected to create some air quality issues today in Yosemite Valley, Merced River Valley, Foresta, El Portal, Yosemite West and Wawona.

Smoke from the Rodgers Fire, burning northwest of Rodgers Canyon, at 8,100 feet, is drifting from Tuolumne Meadows to Hetch Hetchy, and into Groveland and other parts of Tuolumne County.

Both of the lightning-caused fires have been burning for several weeks in very isolated areas and are not threatening any structures.

There is also a newer 19-acre Aspen Fire burning in the park.