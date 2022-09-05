Fire Burning On Federal Land Near Aspen Valley

Yosemite, CA — Officials are fighting a wildfire that is burning within the Rim Fire footprint.

The 19-acre Aspen Fire was located by a helicopter on Sunday afternoon, during the three o’clock hour, east of Aspen Valley, in a heavily forested area.

A full suppression response was dispatched and firefighters started building lines around the fire. Overnight, the fire was mapped at 19 acres. There are no road closures or evacuation warnings in place, as it is burning in an isolated area. More air tankers, helicopters, water tenders and hot shot crews will be on scene throughout today. A containment figure has not been released.