Firefighters Stop Forward Spread On Woods Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Woods Fire visible from crooked lane in Sonora at 1am, 9-2-22. Photo by Sabrina Biehl

Sonora, CA — A wildfire ignited in the Camp Hope area off Stockton Road during the nine o’clock hour Thursday prompting numerous evacuation orders and warnings.

Much progress was made overnight. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says, “The Woods incident is currently 21 acres, and the decrease in acreage from the earlier reports last night is due to mapping from intelligence aircraft. We have 10-percent containment and the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.”

Officials are optimistic that the fire will not grow any further.

Last night it was estimated to be 40 acres.

Kilgore adds, “Evacuation advisories and orders that were put in place last night are still in effect. Firefighters are going to continue to construct and establish containment lines throughout the day, and damage assessment will be ongoing.”

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation, according to Kilgore.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

*North Drive

*Fairway

*Outlook Drive

*Martha Lane

*Golden Dove

*Silver Pine

*Circle Lane

*Alley Drive

*Charbroullian Lane

*Constance Lane

*Golf Links Road

*Mountain Vista Court

*McKibbin

EVACUATION WARNINGS

*Gibbs Drive

*Jamestown Road

*Racetrack Road

ROAD CLOSURES
Stockton Road from Hwy 108 to Ponderosa Way

EVACUATION CENTER LOCATION

Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Jamestown.

  • Woods Fire Visible From Downtown Sonora area - Photo by Howie Rodgers
  • Woods Fire - CAL Fire Image
  • Woods Fire Visible From Near Jamestown - Photo by Mark Truppner
  • Fire near Camp Hope - Photo by Tom Nankival
