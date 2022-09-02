Update: Fire At Camp Hope Area Spurs Evacuations

Woods Fire Visible from Sonora - Photo by Brent Eslick View Photos

Update at 11:15pm: The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services reports that the evacuation center will be open at the Sheriff’s Posse grounds in Jamestown instead of the initial site selected, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Update at 10:50pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation information related to the Woods Fire:

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

*North Drive

*Fairway

*Outlook Drive

*Martha Lane

*Golden Dove

*Silver Pine

*Circle Lane

*Alley Drive

*Charbroullian Lane

*Constance Lane

*Golf Links Road

*Mountain Vista Court

*McKibbin

EVACUATION WARNINGS

*Gibbs Drive

*Jamestown Road

*Racetrack Road

ROAD CLOSURES

Stockton Road from Hwy 108 to Ponderosa Way

Update at 10:31am: There is a vegetation fire this evening that ignited in the vicinity of CampHope off Stockton Road in Sonora. The latest update from CAL Fire is that it has burned over 20 acres. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are evacuation orders in place for Golden Dove Lane and Silver Pine Drive. Orders have also been issued for the general vicinity directly west and southwest of the fire. Crews are making progess battling the fire and working to get a hose line around the fire. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Original story posted at 10:25pm: Sonora, CA — There is a vegetation fire this evening that ignited in the vicinity of Camp Hope off Stockton Road in Sonora.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are evacuation orders in place for Golden Dove Lane and Silver Pine Drive. CAL Fire reports that it is under five acres and officials are making progress getting a hose line around the fire. Be prepared for activity in the area.