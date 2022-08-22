Clear
Resiliency Village Director Weighs In On Pallet Shelters

By B.J. Hansen
Mark Dyken Photo courtesy of Resiliency Village

Sonora, CA — Mark Dyken, Executive Director of Resiliency Village, has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Resiliency Village, a non-profit based in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County, is developing programs and partnerships to help people experiencing things like homelessness and trauma.

Dyken’s blog weighs in on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors’ recent decision to designate property on High School Road at the former Jamestown Mine site to be a Pallet Shelter community.

You can read Dyken’s blog by clicking here.

To read an earlier story about the Board of Supervisors’ 4-1 vote to move forward with the project, click here.

