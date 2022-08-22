Resiliency Village Director Weighs In On Pallet Shelters

Mark Dyken Photo courtesy of Resiliency Village View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mark Dyken, Executive Director of Resiliency Village, has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Resiliency Village, a non-profit based in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County, is developing programs and partnerships to help people experiencing things like homelessness and trauma.

Dyken’s blog weighs in on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors’ recent decision to designate property on High School Road at the former Jamestown Mine site to be a Pallet Shelter community.

