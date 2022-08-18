Mid-August Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned in the middle of August.

The Twain Harte Rotary is hosting the annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que this Saturday, August 20th. First, there will be a craft fair from 8 am to 3 pm and then the gates to Eproson Field will open at 4 pm. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7. There will be raffle prizes and a silent auction. This will be followed by a concert in the ball field by the band Agent. For tickets call 209-206-1320

Boots and Belles is a summer gala fundraiser to support the therapy horses at Chester and Push Horse Rescue. The family-friendly event will provide horseback rides for kids, tours, pictures, a BBQ, games, a raffle and silent auction. Ticket details are in the event listing here.