Sierra Rep Debuts ‘Sh-Boom’ Doo-Wop Jukebox Musical

Sh-Boom rehearsal (Troy D. Wallace, Kabir Gandhi, Deja Fields, Derik Lawson, Chris Carranza with Director/Choreographer Keenon Hooks) View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sierra Repertory Theatre is continuing its 43rd anniversary season with Roger Bean’s jukebox musical, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream,” now playing at the East Sonora Theatre.

It is featured in a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Tori James.

The show runs through August 28th and performances will be held each Wednesday through Sunday.

The show is directed and choreographed by Keenon Hooks, with musical direction by Sarah Wussow. More details can be found in the blog.