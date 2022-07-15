Full Containment Anticipated Saturday On Electra Fire

Jackson, CA — Crews have been mopping up the Electra Fire over the past few days and extinguishing hot spots.

The 4,478-acre blaze ignited on July 4 on Electra Road near the border of Amador and Calaveras counties. As of this morning, it is 99 percent contained, according to incident command. Full containment is anticipated by Saturday.

The CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit reports, “Firefighters continue patrolling and mopping up hot spots and smoldering stump holes within the perimeter of the fire. Isolated islands of brush deep within the fire canyon continue to smolder, keeping firefighters busy in the steep, rugged terrain. Fire suppression repair is ongoing.

No structures were damaged by the fire. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. It ignited in an area where many were recreating during the Independence Day holiday.