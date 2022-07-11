Electra Fire Expected To Remain In Current Footprint

Electra Fire Map View Photos

Amador County, CA — There may be some hot spots that continue to put up smoke, but officials are confident that the size of the Electra Fire near the Amador and Calaveras line will remain in check.

It is 4,478 acres and there is 85 percent containment. The fire ignited on July 4 on Electra Road off Highway 49.

Electra Fire spokesperson Jeremy Pierce comments, “We are continuing to improve the depth of our mop up operations around the entire fire, and we feel very comfortable that this fire is going to stay in the exact footprint that it is in as we speak.”

The fire remains in a joint incident command between CAL Fire, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Areas within the fire perimeter remain closed, but Highway 26 nearby is back open.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.