Fatal Crash Victim Identified

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP has released the victim’s name and more details surrounding a crash on Highway 49 last week.

The deceased is identified as 46-year-old Dale B. Garrett of Arnold. He was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining major injuries in the wreck, as detailed here.

The early morning solo vehicle on July 1st was south of Red Hills Road in the Carson Hills area, north of the Stevenot Bridge on the Calaveras County side. According to the CHP, his pickup went off the roadway on a curve and overturned while plunging down a 150-foot embankment. Not wearing a seatbelt, Garrett was ejected from the truck.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, off of the roadway. San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler advised, “Due to the darkness and the location of the vehicle, it is unknown the exact time of the collision. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in this collision.”

No further details are available at this time, added Butzler.