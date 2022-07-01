Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 49

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 2 p.m.: The CHP has released new information regarding a solo vehicle fatal crash on HWY 49 on the Calaveras County side that slowed traffic during this morning’s commute. The collision happened south of Red Hills Road in the Carson Hills area, north of the Stevenot Bridge. The CHP shared that a preliminary investigation showed the driver, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado southbound and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned an unknown amount of times. While overturning, the unrestrained driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, off of the roadway. Due to the darkness and the location of the vehicle, it is unknown the exact time of the collision.”

The pickup went 150 feet down an embankment and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

