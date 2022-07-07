Electra Fire Road Closure And Evacuation Update

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting road closures and evacuation areas after receiving some updated information from CAL-Fire. The following road closures have been removed.

– Tabeau Road at Highway 88

– Mt. Zion Road at Highway 88

– Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

– upper Clinton Road at Butte Mountain Road

The new road closures are as follows.

– Tabeau Road at Amador Lane

– Tabeau Road at Ponderosa Way

– Tabeau Road from East Clinton Road to Arrow Head Road

In addition, all the areas north of the new road closures have been reduced to an evacuation warning zone. The previous evacuation warning area of Highway 88 at Previtali Road, east to Hilltop Road has been removed. A live map with evacuation zone information can be found here.