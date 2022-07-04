Reminder About Fireworks Rules

Stand Selling Safe and Sane Fireworks In Calaveras County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fireworks laws are different in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

CAL Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reminds, “In Tuolumne County, ALL fireworks are prohibited; including ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks. In Calaveras County, with the exception of the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District, Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed. As a reminder, if you legally purchase Safe and Sane fireworks in Calaveras County, you cannot possess, transport, or discharge them in Tuolumne County.”

Meanwhile, fireworks considered “dangerous,” and without the Safe and Sane label, are illegal in all of California. They include things like firecrackers, skyrockets, devices that employ combustible material and rise in the air, roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire, and sparklers greater than 10 inches in length or ¼ inch in diameter.

We reported earlier that illegal fireworks were deemed the cause of a fire that ignited Sunday evening in Valley Springs.

Violators who have any fireworks in Tuolumne County are subject to a citation and confiscation of the items, and those with “dangerous” fireworks in Calaveras County could be fined and have the items confiscated.