Illegal Fireworks Ignite Fire In Valley Springs

By B.J. Hansen
Fire in Valley Springs - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Fire in Valley Springs - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane.

The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to a stack of lumber at the Senders Ace Hardware store. The damage to the business was estimated to be $1,000. Fire investigators have been trying to determine who set off the illegal fireworks. Agencies that responded include the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, CAL Fire, Valley Springs Fire, and Jenny Lind Fire. The fire ignited shortly after 8:30pm.

  Fire in Valley Springs caused by illegal firework - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image
