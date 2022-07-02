Highway 4 Closing For Arnold’s Independence Day Parade

Arnold Fourth of July Parade View Photo

Arnold, CA — Be prepared for a traffic delay if planning to head up Highway 4 this morning.

Caltrans reports that the highway will be closed between Lower Oak Circle and Blue Lake Springs for the annual Arnold Independence Day Parade. The closure is expected to run from 9:30am-noon.

A detour will be set up, with traffic control, around the parade route.

The parade itself is set to get underway at 10am and run from Arnold Byway to the Cedar Center Shopping Plaza.

There will also be an arts and crafts festival taking place today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm in the center of downtown Arnold. Admission is free.

