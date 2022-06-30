4th Of July And First Weekend July Events

Columbia’s annual 4th of July Celebration View Photo

As detailed here today is the first day of the Mother Lode Fair. The Fair’s hours each day are from 3 PM to 11 PM. The theme of the Fair this year is “Sew it, Grow it, Show it” There will be carnival rides, food, crafts and animals. The annual Livestock Auction takes place Saturday afternoon. A free shuttle service (including the trolley) will provide runs to the fair from The Junction Shopping Center Friday through Sunday. Shuttles are highly recommended due to limited parking and additional congestion near the fairgrounds. Everyone who rides the trolley will receive a dollar off admission at the gate. Ticket, music, and details about the arena events are in the event listing here. From 1 to 4 pm on Friday Young Guns and Lawless, some of the pro modified trucks that will be featured pulling in the Arena Saturday night at the Fair, will be parked at Calaveras Lumber for display.

Performances have been cancelled this weekend at the Fallon House in Columbia for Disney’s The Little Mermaid by Sierra Repertory Theater due to illness. Performances next week and through July 17 are still scheduled and available for purchase.

After a delay the Groveland the Farmers market is officially starting July 1st at Mountain Sage Nursery. Event organizers state “Veggies are finally ready after the delay from the late freeze.” Stop by between 4pm and 7pm to support local farmers. Other farmers markets include Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora Friday, Angels Camp on Friday, and Sonora on Saturday morning.

The Greater Arnold Business Association (also known as GABA), presents the Arnold Independence Day Parade this Saturday, July 2nd starting at 10:00 AM. The parade route runs along Highway 4 from the Arnold Byway to the Cedar Center Shopping Plaza.

The Ebbetts Pass Fire District annual fund raiser featuring a Tri-Tip dinner will be held on Saturday on the lawn behind Bistro Expresso in Arnold. In addition to the dinner at 6 PM, participants will enjoy other activities including live music by the band Burn Permit.

The Concert in the Pines with Triple D is Saturday the season is detailed here.

July 2nd is also one of two Free Fishing Days where the public can fish throughout California without a fishing license in 2022. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, etc. remain in effect on Free Fishing Days.

Saturday is Ironstone’s Independence Day Celebration with live music, professional fireworks, a bounce house, craft vendors and a rock wall. The gates open at 2 PM, tickets are $20 no outside food or beverages.

There are several Garage sales, in Ridgewood there will be a nine family sale, on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Check out the furniture, plants, kayak, Star Trek glasses, etc. details are in our Classifieds here. There is also a garage sale in Twain Harte Saturday as detailed here.

Sunday is Stars and Stripes in the Square at Copperopolis Town Square. The event will have food, drinks, snow cones, get tickets for the Water Slide Obstacle Course, and the Firework Show starts at 9 pm.

The Promotion Club of Jamestown is hosting the 4th of July Party in the Park, on Main Street in Jamestown. Four bands will be playing in Rocco Park on Monday from 11 AM until 9:30PM. Food will be available including Wood Fired Pizza, Kona Ice, and Scotty’s Dogs.

The Moke Hill July 4th Parade and Celebration will take place in historic downtown of Mokelumne Hill on Monday, the 4th of July. Enjoy food, live music, and children activities like a watermelon eating contest and water relay race. The Veteran’s Memorial breakfast begins at 7:30 and the parade on Main Street will start at 11:00.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is celebrating with the annual Glorious Fourth of July Celebration in Columbia State Historic Park on Monday, the Fourth of July. The festivities begin with a Flag Raising and Black Powder Musket Salute by the Columbia Militia at 11 AM. There will be a community parade, old fashioned games, music by the Lucky Cuzn Brass Band and a barbeque starting at 1 PM. More details are in the event listing here.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here.