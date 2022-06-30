California’s Gas Tax Going Up Friday

Sonora, CA — Effective July 1st, California’s excise gas tax will go up a few cents more.

It will increase by three cents per gallon as part of the state’s annual recalculation to keep up with inflation. It will bring the total excise tax to about 53-cents per gallon.

Republicans have been calling for a temporary suspension of overall the gas tax as a way to bring relief to Californians, while Democrats instead voted to approve tax rebates ranging from $200-$350 as part of the new budget.

The price at the pump has been slightly declining in recent weeks because of a drop in crude oil prices. However, California still has the highest average price for regular unleaded at around $6.30 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties between $5.93 and $6.69.