Clear
93.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California’s Gas Tax Going Up Friday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Gas Pump

Gas Pump

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Effective July 1st, California’s excise gas tax will go up a few cents more.

It will increase by three cents per gallon as part of the state’s annual recalculation to keep up with inflation. It will bring the total excise tax to about 53-cents per gallon.

Republicans have been calling for a temporary suspension of overall the gas tax as a way to bring relief to Californians, while Democrats instead voted to approve tax rebates ranging from $200-$350 as part of the new budget.

The price at the pump has been slightly declining in recent weeks because of a drop in crude oil prices. However, California still has the highest average price for regular unleaded at around $6.30 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties between $5.93 and $6.69.

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 