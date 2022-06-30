Two Calaveras Educators Take New Positions

Outgoing Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik with Karen Vail who is taking over that post View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Two Calaveras County educators are taking new positions—one is getting a promotion and the other is changing posts.

At this Monday’s Calaveras County Board of Education meeting, Karen Vail was given the oath of office while Scott Nanik received a resolution recognizing him for his 20 years of service to the Calaveras County Office Of Education (CCOE). Nanik was appointed Calaveras Superintendent of Schools in 2017 and was then elected to the post in June of 2018. Vail, who was the county’s assistant superintendent of schools, is taking over that post on July 1st.

Scott expressed, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving CCOE and I am excited for the guidance that Karen will provide.”

Nanik is stepping down to become Bret Harte Union High School’s superintendent. The position was vacated by Michael Chimente, who has been in that post for 16 years and was recently honored with the naming of a building on the campus, as earlier reported here.

Vail will serve as interim superintendent until her official term in office begins on January 1, 2023.

“The future of education is bright in Calaveras County and I am honored to be leading education in a positive direction,” stated Vail.