Bret Harte Multipurpose Room Dedicated To Michael Chimente

Bret Harte High School View Photo

Calaveras, CA– To honor Michael Chimente’s 16 years as Superintendent of Bret Harte Union High School District, the Governing Board voted to dedicate the Multipurpose Room to him. Board President Joan Lark presented the resolution naming the building for Mr. Chimente at the recent Academic Awards ceremony. Both the sign and a permanent plaque pay tribute to Chimente’s service to the district, students, and community. The sign was constructed by the teacher and students of the Agricultural Construction course at Bret Harte.

Achievement of note accomplished during his career was the passing of a General Obligation bond which allowed the district to build a new math/science building, the multipurpose room, and the sports complex, among other improvements to the school facilities.

Chimente thanked the board, students, and staff by saying “I appreciated all of you all of these years. This is a great place. You’ve made it a great place”